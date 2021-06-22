Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Playkey has a total market cap of $206,215.62 and approximately $76,014.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

