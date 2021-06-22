Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells $360,875.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. 119,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

