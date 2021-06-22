Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 1.51% of Plumas Bancorp worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 31.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

