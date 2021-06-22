Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.57. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 33,252 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

