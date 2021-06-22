PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PMVP) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PMV Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4629 17678 38887 768 2.58

PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.46%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.25%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -$34.44 million -12.93 PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.09

PMV Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A PMV Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function. It is also developing p53 R273H mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

