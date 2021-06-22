pNetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $22.93 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002186 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00644561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,298.45 or 0.07062874 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,795 coins and its circulating supply is 32,235,662 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

