Po.et (POE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Po.et has a market capitalization of $262,167.43 and $41.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

