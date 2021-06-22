POA Trading 36.2% Lower Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $179,315.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,783,416 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.