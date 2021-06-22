POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.88

Shares of POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

PORBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.29.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

