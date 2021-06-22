Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 45.6% This Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $4.65 million and $283,989.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00636525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.68 or 0.07306438 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

