Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $17.74

Shares of Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $18.31. Porch Group shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 2,383 shares traded.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,248,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,234,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

