Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $710.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16), with a volume of 4265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 644.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of £97.98 million and a P/E ratio of -116.83.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

