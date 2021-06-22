PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,269.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $12,269.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,937.96 or 0.05878812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.01367819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00371306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00116556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.16 or 0.00631454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00367459 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037344 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,338,063 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

