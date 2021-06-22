Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.28

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.28 and last traded at C$40.23, with a volume of 3192179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.83.

POW has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. The stock has a market cap of C$27.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.54.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

