PowerPool (CVP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,151,345 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

