PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report sales of $918.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.00 million and the highest is $961.00 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

PRAH opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.39.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,546,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

