PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. PrairieSky Royalty traded as high as C$14.66 and last traded at C$14.60, with a volume of 237271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.41.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PSK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

