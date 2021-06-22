Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Position Boosted by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 146.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.70% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.