Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.37

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$127.37 and last traded at C$126.88, with a volume of 14366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$121.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800001 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

