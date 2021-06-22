Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Trading Up 0.5%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 54,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 27,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57.

