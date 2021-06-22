Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PY)’s share price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99. Approximately 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.59.

