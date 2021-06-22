Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.21 and last traded at $39.16. 30,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 62,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.