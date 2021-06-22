Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,022. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

