Proequities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20,157.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Proequities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Proequities Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,137. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.12.

