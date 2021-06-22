Proequities Inc. Buys 14,969 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 681.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $227.22. 872,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,895,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

