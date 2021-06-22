Proequities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $15,132,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 588,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

