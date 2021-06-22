Proequities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.60. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.