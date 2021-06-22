Proequities Inc. Sells 113,860 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,860 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. 3,732,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

