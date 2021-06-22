Propy Price Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $21.72 million and $173,489.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.47 or 0.07119255 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

