Prosper Trading 29.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $857,786.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00052949 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001118 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002224 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011253 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.