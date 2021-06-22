Prosus’ (PROSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 293,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19. Prosus has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

