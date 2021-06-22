Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 329,129 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 329,129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.