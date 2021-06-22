Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 4,410 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $452.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.55. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $256.85 and a 12 month high of $464.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

