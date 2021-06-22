Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of Primoris Services worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

PRIM stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

