Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 19,917 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 364,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 110,995 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 170.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 460,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.21. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

