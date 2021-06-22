Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 36,508 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of LKQ worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

