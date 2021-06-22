Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,507 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

