Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

