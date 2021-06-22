Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,144 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 123,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $13,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

