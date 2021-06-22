Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.66 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,573 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.68% of M/I Homes worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MHO stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

