Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.90 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

