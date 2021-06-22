Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 395,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

