Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Kforce worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $781,094.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,719 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFRC. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

