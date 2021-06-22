Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

