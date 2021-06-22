Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Stewart Information Services worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

STC stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

