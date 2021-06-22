Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of LHC Group worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHCG opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

