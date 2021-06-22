Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.23. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

