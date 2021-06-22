Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $98,363,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

