Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 13,969 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FMC worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 0.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FMC by 43.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,800,000 after purchasing an additional 373,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,533,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

