Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 154,280 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 738.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Digital Turbine worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

